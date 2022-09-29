India plans to boost financial incentives for manufacturers that make tablets and laptops in the country as part of its bid to challenge China as a production base. Photo: Bloomberg/File
India offering US$550 million incentives to woo Apple, tablet makers, to challenge China’s production base
- India has been ramping up efforts to attract global firms through initiatives, as China’s allure wanes due to political tensions and its Covid policy
- India wants to boost production of tablets and laptops to cut imports and make the country an export hub in the longer term
India plans to boost financial incentives for manufacturers that make tablets and laptops in the country as part of its bid to challenge China as a production base. Photo: Bloomberg/File