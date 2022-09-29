A group of Myanmar activists hold up placards calling for the release of their ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi following the country’s 2021 military coup. Photo: AFP
Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi convicted again, Australia’s Sean Turnell gets 3 years for violating official secrets act
- Nobel laureate Suu Kyi has already been sentenced to 20 years in prison in separate cases, mostly related to corruption charges – she denies all charges
- Australian Sean Turnell has been in detention since a few days after a military coup in February 2021
