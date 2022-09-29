All women in Indian now have the right to have an abortion, the Supreme Court ruled. Photo: AP Photo: AFP
India’s top court gives all women the right to abortion
- A woman’s lack of marital status could not deny her the choice to abort a pregnancy at any time up to 24 weeks, the Supreme Court ruled
- Right to abortion has proved contentious globally after US overturned its landmark decision in Roe v Wade that had legalised the procedure
