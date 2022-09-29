All women in Indian now have the right to have an abortion, the Supreme Court ruled. Photo: AP Photo: AFP
All women in Indian now have the right to have an abortion, the Supreme Court ruled. Photo: AP Photo: AFP
India
Asia /  South Asia

India’s top court gives all women the right to abortion

  • A woman’s lack of marital status could not deny her the choice to abort a pregnancy at any time up to 24 weeks, the Supreme Court ruled
  • Right to abortion has proved contentious globally after US overturned its landmark decision in Roe v Wade that had legalised the procedure

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:19pm, 29 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
All women in Indian now have the right to have an abortion, the Supreme Court ruled. Photo: AP Photo: AFP
All women in Indian now have the right to have an abortion, the Supreme Court ruled. Photo: AP Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE