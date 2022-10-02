Villagers gather around the bodies of victims of a road accident in India on Sunday. A tractor pulling a wagon loaded with people overturned and fell into a pond, killing 26, most of them women and children. Photo: AP
Villagers gather around the bodies of victims of a road accident in India on Sunday. A tractor pulling a wagon loaded with people overturned and fell into a pond, killing 26, most of them women and children. Photo: AP
India
Asia /  South Asia

26 dead in India after farm vehicle packed with people falls in pond

  • Most of the victims were women and children, officials said, and most died by drowning
  • India has some of the highest road death rates in the world, with hundreds of thousands of people killed and injured annually

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 9:09pm, 2 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Villagers gather around the bodies of victims of a road accident in India on Sunday. A tractor pulling a wagon loaded with people overturned and fell into a pond, killing 26, most of them women and children. Photo: AP
Villagers gather around the bodies of victims of a road accident in India on Sunday. A tractor pulling a wagon loaded with people overturned and fell into a pond, killing 26, most of them women and children. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE