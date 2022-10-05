At least four people have died and several others are still missing in the Indian Himalayas after a group of 41 mountaineers was hit by an avalanche on Tuesday, a statement from a mountaineering institute in northern India said. Photo: Bloomberg
Four dead, 26 missing after avalanche in Indian Himalayas

  • The trainee mountaineers died on Tuesday after being swept away by an avalanche in the Himalayas in northern India
  • Avalanches are common in the mountainous areas of Uttarakhand. Last year, a glacier burst resulting in a flash flood that killed more than 200 people

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 8:45am, 5 Oct, 2022

