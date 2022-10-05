India unveiled its first batch of locally-made attack helicopters, designed primarily for use in high-altitude areas like the Himalayas where its troops clashed with China in 2020. Photo: Indian Ministry of Defence /AFP
Eyeing China, India unveils high-altitude helicopters
- Indian-made attack helicopters were designed primarily for use in high-altitude areas like the Himalayas where its troops clashed with China in 2020
- India has been seeking to build up its domestic defence industry, unveiling its first locally-made aircraft carrier last month
