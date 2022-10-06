Four Indian-made cold and cough syrups have been potentially linked with acute kidney injuries and 66 deaths among children, the WHO says. Photo: Shutterstock
WHO probes Indian cough syrup after 66 children die in The Gambia
- Contaminated medications made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals may also have been distributed in other countries, the UN health agency warned as it issued an alert
- The 4 products are Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup
