A group of activists hold placards of Japanese citizen Toru Kubota a journalist charged with breaching immigration law and encouraging dissent against Myanmar’s military, the junta said. Photo: AFP/File
Myanmar junta jails Japanese filmmaker Toru Kubota for 10 years for sedition
- Toru Kubota was sentenced to seven years for violating the electronic transactions law and three years for incitement
- Japan’s foreign ministry said it had been providing consular support and would continue to appeal to Myanmar authorities for Kubota’s early release
