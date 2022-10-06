A group of activists hold placards of Japanese citizen Toru Kubota a journalist charged with breaching immigration law and encouraging dissent against Myanmar’s military, the junta said. Photo: AFP/File
Myanmar junta jails Japanese filmmaker Toru Kubota for 10 years for sedition

  • Toru Kubota was sentenced to seven years for violating the electronic transactions law and three years for incitement
  • Japan’s foreign ministry said it had been providing consular support and would continue to appeal to Myanmar authorities for Kubota’s early release

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:51pm, 6 Oct, 2022

