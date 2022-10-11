Pakistani education activist Malala Yousafzai last month. She was shot by the Taliban in 2012, aged 15. Photo: AFP
Malala visits Pakistan on 10th anniversary of Taliban shooting
- Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai was 15 when the Pakistani Taliban shot her in the head over her campaign for girls’ education
- She is visiting her native country to meet flood victims and ‘reinforce the need for critical humanitarian aid’
