Pakistani education activist Malala Yousafzai last month. She was shot by the Taliban in 2012, aged 15. Photo: AFP
Pakistan
Malala visits Pakistan on 10th anniversary of Taliban shooting

  • Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai was 15 when the Pakistani Taliban shot her in the head over her campaign for girls’ education
  • She is visiting her native country to meet flood victims and ‘reinforce the need for critical humanitarian aid’

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:24pm, 11 Oct, 2022

