India’s defence ministry said “all operational and technological parameters of the weapon system” fired from INS Arihant in the Bay of Bengal had been passed. Photo: Reuters
India successfully tests ballistic missile from submarine
- The Asian giant now joins the US, Russia and China in an exclusive club of 6 countries with nuclear strike and counterstrike capabilities on land, sea and air
- The SLBM launch was carried out from its first indigenous nuclear-powered submarine, the INS Arihant
India’s defence ministry said “all operational and technological parameters of the weapon system” fired from INS Arihant in the Bay of Bengal had been passed. Photo: Reuters