People shop at a crowded market in Delhi, India, on October 11. Photo: Reuters
What inflation? Indians in ‘revenge spending’ festive splurge despite global economic gloom

  • Consumers spend on everything from cars and houses to jewellery amid rise in urban wages and easy access to bank credit
  • The boom in India comes despite economic challenges elsewhere in the world as the Ukraine war and higher interest rates fuel runaway inflation

Reuters
Updated: 12:49pm, 15 Oct, 2022

