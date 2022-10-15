People shop at a crowded market in Delhi, India, on October 11. Photo: Reuters
What inflation? Indians in ‘revenge spending’ festive splurge despite global economic gloom
- Consumers spend on everything from cars and houses to jewellery amid rise in urban wages and easy access to bank credit
- The boom in India comes despite economic challenges elsewhere in the world as the Ukraine war and higher interest rates fuel runaway inflation
People shop at a crowded market in Delhi, India, on October 11. Photo: Reuters