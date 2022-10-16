Members of Border Guards Bangladesh personnel stand guard along a street at Bandarban on September 19, 2022. Photo: AFP
2 Rohingya community leaders killed in Bangladesh as security worsens in refugee camps
- Gangs have been trying to assert control over drug trafficking and intimidate the refugees’ civilian leadership through killings and abductions
- Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army, an insurgent group fighting the military in Myanmar, blamed for deaths of the two Rohingya camp leaders
