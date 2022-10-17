Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan has won the majority of seats in by-elections. Photo: AFP
Imran Khan wins majority of seats in Pakistan’s by-elections
- Former prime minister contested seven of eight seats and has won six, according to data from the Election Commission of Pakistan
- Sweeping victory shows popular support for the ex-cricket star’s political narrative in the nation of more than 220 million
