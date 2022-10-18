Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort, presents Booker Prizer winner Shehan Karunatilaka with the trophy for The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida at the Roundhouse in London on Monday. Photo: AP
Sri Lanka’s Shehan Karunatilaka wins Booker Prize
- The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida is a satirical novel set during the country’s civil war
- Karunatilaka is the second Sri Lanka-born winner of the prestigious award, after Michael Ondaatje, who took the trophy in 1992 for The English Patient
