Newly elected Congress Party president Mallikarjun Kharge, right, raises hands with party leader Shashi Taroor. Photo: AFP
India
Asia /  South Asia

India’s Congress party elects first non-Gandhi head in 24 years in attempt to revive once-mighty reputation

  • Mallikarjun Kharge is to replace Sonia Gandhi as president of the once-mighty party that helped win India’s independence 75 years ago
  • Congress governed India for decades, but was discredited and crushed under the electoral juggernaut of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:55pm, 19 Oct, 2022

