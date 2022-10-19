Newly elected Congress Party president Mallikarjun Kharge, right, raises hands with party leader Shashi Taroor. Photo: AFP
India’s Congress party elects first non-Gandhi head in 24 years in attempt to revive once-mighty reputation
- Mallikarjun Kharge is to replace Sonia Gandhi as president of the once-mighty party that helped win India’s independence 75 years ago
- Congress governed India for decades, but was discredited and crushed under the electoral juggernaut of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP
