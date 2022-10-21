Google was hit with a US$162 million fine in India over Android dominance. Photo: Reuters/File
Google fined US$162 million by India antitrust watchdog for abuse of Android platform
- Watchdog said Google leveraged its dominant position in online searches and app store for Android, to protect position of its apps like Chrome and YouTube
- Earlier this year European regulators imposed a US$5 billion fine on the company for forcing manufacturers to pre-install its apps on Android devices
