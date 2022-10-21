The decapitated body of a volunteer teacher in rural Myanmar was found on grotesque display at a village school after he was detained and killed by the military, witnesses said on Thursday. Photo: AP
Myanmar villagers say army beheaded schoolteacher
- Saw Tun Moe was a long-time educator who took part in antimilitary protests before taking charge of a school founded by country’s pro-democracy movement
- The UN has documented 260 attacks on schools and education personnel since the army takeover, the UN Child Rights Committee said in June
