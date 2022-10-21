Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will appeal against accusations of ‘corrupt practices’. Photo: AP
Pakistan
Asia /  South Asia

Pakistan’s Imran Khan disqualified from office for hiding assets

  • Election Commission said Khan committed ‘corrupt practices’ and didn’t properly disclose money earned from selling gifts given by foreign dignitaries
  • Khan is flush from a sweeping victory in recent bypolls where he won six out of seven seats in a display of his popular appeal, will appeal the order

Bloomberg
Updated: 6:41pm, 21 Oct, 2022

