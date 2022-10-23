India’s heaviest rocket prepares for a launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, India on Saturday. Photo: Handout/Indian Space Research Organization via AP
India launches 36 internet satellites delayed by Ukraine war
- Lift-off from southern India was first launch for London-based OneWeb since breaking with the Russian Space Agency over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine
- Sunday’s OneWeb satellite launches relied on India’s heaviest rocket, normally reserved for government spacecraft. Previous flights used Russian rockets
