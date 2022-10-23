India’s heaviest rocket prepares for a launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, India on Saturday. Photo: Handout/Indian Space Research Organization via AP
India’s heaviest rocket prepares for a launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, India on Saturday. Photo: Handout/Indian Space Research Organization via AP
India
Asia /  South Asia

India launches 36 internet satellites delayed by Ukraine war

  • Lift-off from southern India was first launch for London-based OneWeb since breaking with the Russian Space Agency over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine
  • Sunday’s OneWeb satellite launches relied on India’s heaviest rocket, normally reserved for government spacecraft. Previous flights used Russian rockets

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 10:10am, 23 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
India’s heaviest rocket prepares for a launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, India on Saturday. Photo: Handout/Indian Space Research Organization via AP
India’s heaviest rocket prepares for a launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, India on Saturday. Photo: Handout/Indian Space Research Organization via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE