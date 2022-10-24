Air strikes by Myanmar’s military killed dozens of people, including singers and musicians, attending an anniversary celebration of the Kachin ethnic minority’s main political organization, members of the group and a rescue worker said Monday. Photo: EPA/ file
Air strike during Myanmar concert kills dozens: media, opposition
- A spokesperson said the attack targeted celebrations of the 62nd anniversary of the formation of the Kachin army’s political wing
- The air strike late on Sunday in the northern state of Kachin, which the military has yet to confirm took place
