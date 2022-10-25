A boy in Dhaka wades through a street flooded by continuous rain before Cyclone Sitrang made landfall on Monday. Photo: Reuters
At least 5 die after powerful Cyclone Sitrang slams into Bangladesh

  • Authorities in the low-lying country rushed to move hundreds of thousands of people out of the storm’s path, fearing more heavy rain
  • Most worrying was the predicted storm surge of up to three metres above normal tide levels, which could inundate areas home to millions of people

Agence France-Presse in Bangladesh

Updated: 11:11am, 25 Oct, 2022

