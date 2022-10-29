From left: Foreign Minister of Gabon Michael Moussa-Adamo, Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and Maharashtra state Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on the sidelines of a UN Counter-Terrorism Committee special meeting in Mumbai, India, on Friday. Photo: AP
India to contribute US$500,000 to UN to counter terrorism
- Money will go towards UN Trust Fund for Counter-Terrorism, strengthen its fight against terrorism, says India’s foreign minister S Jaishankar
- New technologies are increasingly being misused by terrorist groups and malicious actors, sparking urgent need for international community to combat threats, he adds
