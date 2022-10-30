A person, believed to have suffered from cardiac arrest, is transported on a stretcher in the popular nightlife district of Itaewon in Seoul on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Seoul Halloween horror: people ‘crushed to death’ as crowd surges during festivities, reportedly after celebrity sighting in bar
- At least 9 people were crushed to death and about 100 injured after a crowd began pushing forward in a narrow alley in the city on Saturday, an official said
- Authorities also said dozens suffered heart attacks during the crush, reportedly spurred by the sighting of a celebrity in a nearby bar
