In a screen grab obtained from a video, people cling on to a collapsed suspension bridge in Morbi, India on Sunday. Photo: ANI / Handout via Reuters
40 dead after suspension bridge collapses in Gujarat, India, plunging hundreds into river
- More than 400 people were on the suspension bridge over the Machhu River in the town of Morbi at the time of the collapse, local TV channel Zee News said
- The 230-metre bridge was built during the 19th century. It had been closed for renovation for six months and was reopened to the public last week
In a screen grab obtained from a video, people cling on to a collapsed suspension bridge in Morbi, India on Sunday. Photo: ANI / Handout via Reuters