People remove debris after a suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi town in the western state of Gujarat, India. Photo: Reuters
India police detain nine over bridge disaster as death toll rises to at least 137
- The bridge likely broke due to excessive weight caused when around 500 people, far more than the load capacity of 100 gathered at the same time
- Authorities on Monday detained nine people over the tragedy, and the state government has formed a five-member team to investigate the disaster
