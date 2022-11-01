Rescuers in boats search in the river next to a bridge that collapsed in India. Photo: AP
India’s Modi to visit bridge collapse site as relatives mourn at least 134 dead; ‘entire families wiped out’
- The newly repaired 143-year-old suspension bridge collapsed on Sunday evening having reopened just days earlier after repairs
- Officials are investigating whether Oreva, the firm that maintained and managed the pedestrian bridge, had obtained a ‘fitness certificate’
