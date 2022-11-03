A temple is engulfed in a thick layer of smog in New Delhi, India, on November 1. Photo: EPA-EFE
Toxic air chokes India’s capital New Delhi as parents demand school closure
- The air quality index breached the ‘severe’ and ‘hazardous’ categories in nearly all monitoring stations of the city
- Parents and environmentalists asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to close schools, while an author called the pollution a ‘crime against humanity’
A temple is engulfed in a thick layer of smog in New Delhi, India, on November 1. Photo: EPA-EFE