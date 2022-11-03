A man’s body was discovered in a toilet on a train in India (not the train pictured). Photo: Shutterstock
A man’s body was discovered in a toilet on a train in India (not the train pictured). Photo: Shutterstock
Man’s body travels 900km undetected in train toilet in India

  • Railway police officers forced the door open when passengers complained of the smell 24 hours after the man had died
  • ‘We still don’t know anything about the man, say police in Uttar Pradesh state where the grisly discovery was made

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:34pm, 3 Nov, 2022

