A man’s body was discovered in a toilet on a train in India (not the train pictured). Photo: Shutterstock
Man’s body travels 900km undetected in train toilet in India
- Railway police officers forced the door open when passengers complained of the smell 24 hours after the man had died
- ‘We still don’t know anything about the man, say police in Uttar Pradesh state where the grisly discovery was made
