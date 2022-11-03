Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was wounded on Thursday when his convoy was shot at in the country’s east, multiple local news channels said. Khan was leading a protest march on Islamabad to demand snap elections. He was shot in the foot but was out of danger, media reports added. Members of his PTI party said another four people were hurt in the incident, but no one was killed. “He is stable. The bullet hit his leg. He is being shifted to a hospital in Lahore,” Asad Umar, former finance minister and Khan’s party leader, told a TV channel. Geo TV showed the ex-premier being lifted and then taken in a car to a safe location after the incident. Khan on Monday had started a protest march to the nation’s capital Islamabad in the latest attempt to press the government to call for early elections. He had vowed to reach Islamabad by this Friday along with a large group of supporters The former premier – who was ousted from power after a no-confidence vote in April – has been facing a significant challenge from an election commission ruling that disqualified him as a lawmaker for failing to declare the money he earned from selling gifts he received from foreign leaders while in office. Reporting by Reuters and Bloomberg