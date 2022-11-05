Ahead of Remembrance Day, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak places a poppy pin on his wife Akshata Murty outside Downing Street in London. Photo: Reuters
Indian firm paying British PM Sunak’s wife US$13 million a year still operating in Russia despite Ukraine war: report
- Infosys is owned by Rishi Sunak’s billionaire father-in-law, with US$13 million a year in dividends going to Akshata Murty, Sunak’s wife
- The IT company said in March it was leaving Russia, after the invasion of Ukraine, but still has staffed office and is paying subcontractors
