Ahead of Remembrance Day, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak places a poppy pin on his wife Akshata Murty outside Downing Street in London. Photo: Reuters
Ahead of Remembrance Day, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak places a poppy pin on his wife Akshata Murty outside Downing Street in London. Photo: Reuters
Britain
Asia /  South Asia

Indian firm paying British PM Sunak’s wife US$13 million a year still operating in Russia despite Ukraine war: report

  • Infosys is owned by Rishi Sunak’s billionaire father-in-law, with US$13 million a year in dividends going to Akshata Murty, Sunak’s wife
  • The IT company said in March it was leaving Russia, after the invasion of Ukraine, but still has staffed office and is paying subcontractors

Business Insider
Business Insider

Updated: 11:09pm, 5 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Ahead of Remembrance Day, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak places a poppy pin on his wife Akshata Murty outside Downing Street in London. Photo: Reuters
Ahead of Remembrance Day, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak places a poppy pin on his wife Akshata Murty outside Downing Street in London. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE