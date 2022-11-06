Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan addresses the media at a hospital in Lahore on Friday. Photo: AFP
Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan addresses the media at a hospital in Lahore on Friday. Photo: AFP
Pakistan
Asia /  South Asia

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan welcomes probe into shooting

  • Government has offered to launch a judicial commission to investigate the attack in which Khan was shot in the leg during a protest march
  • Khan says supporters’ long march towards the capital calling for early elections will restart on Tuesday, to join via video link while he recovers from his injuries

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:15pm, 6 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan addresses the media at a hospital in Lahore on Friday. Photo: AFP
Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan addresses the media at a hospital in Lahore on Friday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE