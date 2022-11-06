Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan addresses the media at a hospital in Lahore on Friday. Photo: AFP
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan welcomes probe into shooting
- Government has offered to launch a judicial commission to investigate the attack in which Khan was shot in the leg during a protest march
- Khan says supporters’ long march towards the capital calling for early elections will restart on Tuesday, to join via video link while he recovers from his injuries
