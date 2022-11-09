Twitter India only has some 12 employees left after Elon Musk’s massive cuts

Globally, San Francisco, California-based Twitter reduced its headcount by about half or roughly 3,700 workers.

Twitter didn’t respond to an email seeking comment.

India has one of the most febrile political conversations on Twitter, with competing parties regularly slinging allegations back and forth and accusing each other of spreading misinformation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has more than 84 million followers on the service. It’s unclear how Twitter expects to moderate that discourse with its newly reduced staff in the country, which has more than 100 languages.

Twitter’s India offices are located in New Delhi, the financial capital of Mumbai and the southern tech hub of Bengaluru, formerly known as Bangalore.

Musk is pushing those employees who remain to move quickly in shipping new features, and in some cases, employees have even slept at the office to meet new deadlines.

Tweets by staff of the social media company said teams responsible for communications, content curation, human rights and machine learning ethics were among those gutted, as were some product and engineering teams.

Among those let go were 784 employees from the company’s San Francisco headquarters and 199 in San Jose and Los Angeles, according to filings to California’s employment authority.