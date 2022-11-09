Nepalese villagers stand amid the debris of their mud houses after an earthquake in Doti district on November 9. A government official said the quake has killed at least six people while they were asleep in their houses in a remote, sparsely populated mountain village. Photo: AP
Nepalese villagers stand amid the debris of their mud houses after an earthquake in Doti district on November 9. A government official said the quake has killed at least six people while they were asleep in their houses in a remote, sparsely populated mountain village. Photo: AP
Six dead as 6.6 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal, rattles neighbouring India

  • Four children and two adults were killed while five others were seriously injured as several houses collapsed
  • Nepal is still rebuilding after two major earthquakes in 2015 killed almost 9,000 people and caused a US$6 billion blow to the economy

Reuters
Reuters in Kathmandu

Updated: 5:50pm, 9 Nov, 2022

