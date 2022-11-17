A scene from Joyland. The film was cleared for domestic screenings in Pakistan on Wednesday, reversing a government ban forced by Islamist pressure. Photo: Khoosat Films via AP
Pakistan reverses morality ban on transgender romance film
- Nominated as Pakistan’s Oscars entry, the country’s information ministry issued a veto declaring Joyland ‘repugnant to the norms of decency and morality’
- The Central Board of Film Censors on Wednesday said ‘there is no hindrance from the board for its screening … distributors can screen the film from tomorrow’
