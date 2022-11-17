A scene from Joyland. The film was cleared for domestic screenings in Pakistan on Wednesday, reversing a government ban forced by Islamist pressure. Photo: Khoosat Films via AP
Pakistan
Asia /  South Asia

Pakistan reverses morality ban on transgender romance film

  • Nominated as Pakistan’s Oscars entry, the country’s information ministry issued a veto declaring Joyland ‘repugnant to the norms of decency and morality’
  • The Central Board of Film Censors on Wednesday said ‘there is no hindrance from the board for its screening … distributors can screen the film from tomorrow’

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 4:58am, 17 Nov, 2022

