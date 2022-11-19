Indian billionaire businessman, Gautam Adani, speaks at the World Congress of Accountants in Mumbai. Photo: AFP
India’s economy will expand to US$30 trillion by 2050, Asia’s richest man Gautam Adani says
- The nation’s GDP could start expanding by US$1 trillion every 12 to 18 months within the next decade, the billionaire said
- India’s energy consumption could rise by 400 per cent by 2050, and the country will undertake ‘an unparalleled’ transition, he said
Indian billionaire businessman, Gautam Adani, speaks at the World Congress of Accountants in Mumbai. Photo: AFP