Indian film director and screenwriter SS Rajamouli. Photo: AFP/Getty Images/File
Oscar buzz surrounds SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ as hit Tollywood film starring Ram Charan and Jnr NTR reaches Hollywood
- An LA Times Oscars poll of experts has SS Rajamouli’s new film RRR in the running for best director and best picture
- RRR has become one of India’s highest grossing films of all time, making a reported US$140 million worldwide upon its initial release in March
