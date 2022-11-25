Bangladesh has progressed from a low-income to lower-middle-income country since 2015 and aims to become an upper-middle-income country by 2031. Photo: AFP
Bangladesh on track to be a trillion-dollar economy by 2040
- Bangladesh’s consumer market is set to become the ninth largest in the world, driven by innovation, a robust gig economy and young engaged workforce
- With average annual growth of 6.4 per cent over five years, the nation has outpaced India, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Thailand
