Bangladesh on track to be a trillion-dollar economy by 2040

  • Bangladesh’s consumer market is set to become the ninth largest in the world, driven by innovation, a robust gig economy and young engaged workforce
  • With average annual growth of 6.4 per cent over five years, the nation has outpaced India, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Thailand

Bloomberg
Updated: 5:14pm, 25 Nov, 2022

Bangladesh has progressed from a low-income to lower-middle-income country since 2015 and aims to become an upper-middle-income country by 2031. Photo: AFP
