Air India has new regulations for its cabin crews’ appearance. Photo: AFP
Grey hair, revealing clothes banned for cabin crew of Air India, but ‘bald look’ permitted
- Now part of the Tata empire, the airline is also making it mandatory for female cabin crew to wear earrings – but only gold- or diamond-studded
- Air India’s requirements are eyebrow-raising at a time when airlines are relaxing rules around crew uniforms amid a post-pandemic shortage of staff
