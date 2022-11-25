Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has dominated Bollywood since the 1970s. Photo: @amitabhbachchan/Instagram
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan wins ‘personality rights’ in legal protection order

  • Counsel for the actor said mobile applications, telephone numbers and websites had mushroomed that monetised his images or likeness without permission
  • Lawsuit flagged his name, voice, images, pictures, likeness and ‘unique style of dialogue delivery’ among the traits that fall under legal protection

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:18pm, 25 Nov, 2022

