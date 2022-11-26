Workers install a bullet-proof glass shield on the main stage ahead of a rally lead by former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: AFP
Former Pakistan PM Khan to address first rally since being shot
- Saturday’s rally is the climax of a ‘long march’ by Khan’s party to press the government to call a snap election before parliament’s term expires next October
- The shooting was the latest twist in months of political turmoil, Khan blames the government opposition party for what he believes was an attempted assassination
