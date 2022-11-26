“Being small in size, rats have no fear of the police,” a Mathura officer stated in court after claiming rodents ate a half-ton of drugs. Photo: Shutterstock
Hungry rats to blame for 1,000lbs of missing marijuana, India police say – court not convinced
- Police in Mathura, a city about 100 miles south of New Delhi, said rodents ate the sizeable stockpile, filled with enough of the drug to roll 1.3 million joints
- A court that had mandated the drugs be produced as evidence in a smuggling trial, was seemingly unconvinced and demanded proof that the rats had eaten the drugs
“Being small in size, rats have no fear of the police,” a Mathura officer stated in court after claiming rodents ate a half-ton of drugs. Photo: Shutterstock