Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: AFP/Getty Images/File
Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan says his party getting out of ‘corrupt system’, and quitting all assemblies
- In his first public appearance since being wounded in a gun attack, Khan said his party was quitting assemblies and getting out of this ‘corrupt system’
- Khan is now in opposition and has been demanding early elections, claiming his ouster was illegal and orchestrated by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif
