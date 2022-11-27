Indian students in Chennai hold placards during a recent protest against the government for imposing Hindi in non-Hindi speaking states. Photo: AFP
India
Asia /  South Asia

Indian Tamil man, 85, burns himself to death in Hindi language protest against government

  • Farmer MV Thangavel doused himself in petrol and set himself alight, police say; he held a Tamil-language placard saying, ‘Modi government, stop imposing Hindi’
  • Hindu nationalist PM Narendra Modi talks of ‘slave mentality’ around official English, while less than half population speaks Hindi among hundreds of languages

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:28pm, 27 Nov, 2022

