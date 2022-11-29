One of the key challenges faced by the country’s new army chief, General Asim Munir (on tv), will be how to respond to the latest threat from the Pakistani Taliban. Photo: EPA-EFE
Pakistan’s new army chief takes charge of military, faces new threats from Taliban insurgents
- Former spymaster and new army chief General Asim Munir also takes charge of the military amid political rife between the government, popular opposition leader
- One of his key challenges will be responding to the latest threat from the Pakistani Taliban, which has ordered its fighters to resume attacks across the country
