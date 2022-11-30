A helicopter carrying Indian soldiers takes off during the US-India “Yudh Abhyas” joint military exercise held in Uttarakhand state on Tuesday. Photo: AP
India, US hold military exercises near disputed China border
- The drills took place in the northern state of Uttarakhand, about 100km from the Line of Actual Control that separates Chinese and Indian territories
- India and the United States have ramped up their military relationship in recent years, driven by a convergence of interests to counter China
