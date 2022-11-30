A boy who was injured in the bomb blast receives medical treatment at a hospital in Quetta on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Pakistani Taliban suicide blast kills three, wounds dozens days after ceasefire ends
- The blast targeted a police team preparing to escort polio vaccinators in the city of Quetta. A policeman, a woman and a child were killed
- The Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), this week called off a shaky ceasefire with Islamabad and ordered more attacks
A boy who was injured in the bomb blast receives medical treatment at a hospital in Quetta on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE