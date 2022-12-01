India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes the gavel from Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo in a handover ceremony during the G20 summit. Photo: EPA-EFE
PM Narendra Modi signals Putin’s war a challenge for India as it takes over as new G20 host

  • Indian leader said the world remains trapped in a ‘zero-sum mindset’ when countries fight over territory or resources and essential goods are weaponised
  • His comments underscore New Delhi’s balancing act – especially when it comes to Vladimir Putin’s war – as it begins its presidency of the G20 collective

Bloomberg
Updated: 6:08pm, 1 Dec, 2022

