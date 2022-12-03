An operation theatre technician attends a patient before a hair transplant at a clinic in New Delhi. Photo: AFP
‘My son died a very painful death’: How Indian man’s hair transplant turned fatal

  • TV executive Athar Rasheed, his family’s sole breadwinner, suffered terrible agonies and died after undergoing the procedure at a Delhi clinic
  • The incident highlights pressure felt by prematurely balding Indian men to look young and mushrooming number of clinics offering often subpar service at low prices

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:00am, 3 Dec, 2022

