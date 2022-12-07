A pedestrian holding an umbrella walks past a Vivo store in Yangon, Myanmar in June 2017. The phones held up at the New Delhi airport were manufactured by Vivo Communications Technology Co.’s India unit. Photo: Bloomberg
India
Asia /  South Asia

India holds up export of 27,000 Vivo phones in clash with China

  • The shipment worth nearly US$15 million has been delayed for over a week over an alleged misdeclaration of the device models and their value
  • The blockage of Vivo’s shipments at the airport is likely to unnerve other Chinese smartphone players in India

Bloomberg
Updated: 6:00am, 7 Dec, 2022

