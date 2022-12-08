More than 60 million Indian women currently hold small, collateral-free loans, impacting as many as 300 million families in the country of some 1.4 billion people, according to the MFIN. Photo: AFP
Safe from the clutches of loan sharks, India’s rural women tap micro loans to become budding entrepreneurs

  • Formal micro lenders have an increasing presence in rural areas where banks have limited reach or are unwilling to lend to the poor, analysts say
  • Over 60 million Indian women hold small, collateral-free loans that have helped generate income and provide sustainable employment for their families

Thomson Reuters Foundation

Updated: 7:00am, 8 Dec, 2022

